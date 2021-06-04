Russian player Yana Sizikova held over match-fixing allegations

A tennis player has been arrested at the French Open tournament on suspicion of match-fixing at last year's event.

Twenty-six-year-old Yana Sizikova was taken into custody in Paris on Thursday following her first-round doubles match.

She is being held on charges of “sports corruption” and “organised gang fraud”.

Prosecutors say the allegations centre on a match at Roland Garros last year. Sizikova was playing with partner Madison Brengle of the United States. The pair lost 7-6(8) 6-4 to Romanians Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig.

During the match, hundreds of thousands of euros were wagered on a break of serve during the second set at 2-2. During that game Sizikova served two double faults and lost the game without winning any points.

The sports journalist Michael Kurn says Sizikova's arrest is the most high-profile case so far.

"It's a problem that was highlighted in 2003 while in 2011 Wimbledon organisers issued a list of people suspected to be involved match-fixing," Kurn says.

"It's an issue that the authorities want to stop because it does not send out a great message for the sport."