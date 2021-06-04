After waiting 57 years to play in a major tournament, Wales were the surprise package of EURO 2016, reaching the semi-finals before losing to eventual winners Portugal.

A large number of that 2016 squad will return for this summer's championships, hoping to go one step further under new caretaker manager Robert Page.

Under their previous head coach, Ryan Giggs, Wales recovered from a shaky start to their qualifying campaign to finish second in Group E, behind Croatia.

With tough games against Italy, Switzerland and Turkey to come, Wales will need star players like Aaron Ramsey to rediscover the form that saw him named in the 2016 UEFA Team of the Tournament.

What is Wales' best previous performance at a European championship?

Semi-finals (EURO 2016).

How did Wales qualify for EURO 2020?

By finishing runner-up in Group E qualifying group with a record of P8 W4 D2 L2 F10 A6.

What kind of form are Wales in?

Last six games: LWWLWW

What is one Welsh player you have heard of?

Gareth Bale: Wales' all-time highest scorer remains his country's talisman and finished the Premier League campaign strongly on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

Who is one Welsh player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Ethan Ampadu: The 20-year-old is one of a number of exciting young prospects available for selection this year, and is equally adept in defence or midfield.

England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, left, fights for the ball with Wales' Ethan Ampadu, right, during the international friendly between Wales and England Credit: AP

Did you know this about Wales?

Wales were the last of the 16 teams to qualify automatically for EURO 2020, after a 2-0 win over Hungary on 19 November 2019.

What are Wales' group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST

Wales vs Switzerland, 12 June, 15:00 (Olympic Stadium, Baku)

vs Switzerland, 12 June, 15:00 (Olympic Stadium, Baku) Wales vs Turkey, 16 June, 18:00 (Olympic Stadium, Baku)

vs Turkey, 16 June, 18:00 (Olympic Stadium, Baku) Wales vs Italy, 20 June, 18:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome)

What are the odds of Wales winning EURO 2020?

125/1 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)