Catholic devotees in the Venezuelan town of Naiguata on Thursday participated in the "Dancing Devils" tradition, despite COVID-19 restrictions and an economic crisis.
Hundreds, dressed up as devils, danced energetically around the town's church to represent good prevailing over evil as they marked the feast of Corpus Christi.
Many coastal towns in the Guajira region, north of capital Caracas, also took part in the ancient tradition that UNESCO has deemed an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2012.
The festival is considered to have been originated by Catholic priests to attract Indigenous people, and those of African descent, who were reluctant to forgo their ancestral rites.
Those celebrating in Naiguata on Thursday, unwilling to suspend a 300-year-old tradition, adapted it by leading a procession through the town while trying to maintain social distancing.
The usual crowds of tourists were absent this year, amid the pandemic.
More No Comment
Huge Harry Potter store opens in New York
Hong Kong performance artists mark Tiananmen eve as vigil banned
Clown helps Mumbai kids fight Covid
Sri Lanka facing environmental disaster after ship
Moroccan migrants queue to seek asylum in Spain
US brewery gives away Covid vaccine shots and free beer
Music in the catacombs: the New York Philarmonic performs in cemetery
Tokyo unveils Olympic podium, medal tray and music with 50 days to go
LEGO staff create the world’s largest ever football made of bricks
Cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov conduct spacewalk from the ISS
Gigantic sinkhole appears in central Mexico, worrying locals
Wandering elephants in China roam villages, wreck crops
Humanoid robot aims to read and react to human emotion
Lyon Danse Biennale
Thousands of Palestinian volunteers clean the debris in the streets of Gaza