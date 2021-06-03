BREAKING NEWS
France

Passengers evacuated from plane in Paris amid suspicions of explosive device on flight from Chad

By Euronews
In this May 17, 2019 file photo, Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris.
Passengers were evacuated from a plane in Paris amid suspicions of an explosive device on an Air France flight that had arrived from Chad.

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin had said a government crisis cell had been opened at the prime minister's request.

However, he later tweeted that "no explosive device has been found" on board the Air France Flight AF865.

"End of intervention, no explosive device found on board,” he wrote.

The plane had touched down at 16:01 CEST at Roissy airport without incident and was isolated.

AFP reported from an airport source that during the flight, a man tuned into the radio frequency and broadcast a bomb threat.

"The pilot informed the company and the plane was escorted by a Rafale (fighter jet) to Roissy," the airport source told AFP, adding that the plane landed in a special location of the airport.

This is a breaking news story and is currently being updated.