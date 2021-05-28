Philharmonic fitness: new workout videos feature Stockholm orchestra

If you’re starting to get weary of the electronic dance beat in your fitness centre - a Swedish sports club may just have come up with the perfect solution: working out to classical music.

Friskis and Svettis have recorded their exercises with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra.

“It was an amazing experience,” says Ellen Wennerstrom, one of the stars of the videos. “I would love everybody to be able to enjoy it the way we did, on stage with this amazing orchestra behind us.

“The joy of moving and doing physical activity is the core of our entire idea. And what is more joyful than to dance and exercise to a live orchestra?”

With the pandemic pushing many into a sedentary lifestyle, Wennerstrom says exercise is key to keeping healthy.

“Everyday exercise is important and it’s important to do it in new ways. To discover that you can do it to classical music instead of the regular pop songs that you hear on the radio every day. You feel better, you get more energized, you get more focused, you get a better memory. And you feel good about yourself. So get up and move at least once an hour, that’s my best tip for everyone.”