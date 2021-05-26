Palestinian barber resumes work amid ruins of destroyed Gaza shop

Palestinian barber Hashem al-Jarousha is determined to keep practising his profession and hobby amid the ruins of his shop in Gaza City which was destroyed by Israeli strikes.
A ceasefire was reached late last week after 11 days of deadly violence between Israel and the Hamas movement which runs Gaza, stopping Israel's devastating bombardment on the overcrowded Palestinian coastal enclave which, according to the Gaza health ministry, killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people.
Meanwhile, rockets from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Israeli soldier.
More No Comment
Dutch judges inspect Malaysia flight MH17 wreckage ahead of suspect tr
Death toll rises in Malaysia as virus spikes
People take a knee at George Floyd memorial on anniversary of his deat
Crashing waves as cyclone hits eastern India
Taiwan extends lockdown, as soldiers disinfect metro and businesses shutter
Citizens rushed to shelters as India braces for Cyclone Yaas
Etna eruption lights up night sky with lava
Palestinian children light candles during rally in northern Gaza
Prince William and Kate cook during first joint Scotland trip
Demonstration in support of Belarusian opposition in front of European Commission's Warsaw office
Gaza civilian and child share their feelings as they witness damage left by airstrikes
Palestinian sets up tent over house destroyed by Israeli air strike
Italian firefighters at scene of crashed cable car
Lava from eruption destroys some homes in Goma
A night with New York's rat hunters