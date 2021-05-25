Taiwan announces it will extend its nation-wide coronavirus alert level to mid-June in an effort to contain a domestic Covid-19 outbreak.

All schools and non-essential public places, including entertainment venue will be closed, as streets are noticeably empty.

Soldiers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect metro stations, as residents in New Taipei City get swabbed and await results for their Covid-19 tests.

The island has recorded more than 4,000 domestic infection cases since May 15.