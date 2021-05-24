Eurovision winner did not take drugs during final, inquiry concludes

The lead singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin did not do drugs on live television during the grand final, an inquiry launched by organisers has determined.

In the days since the Italian rock band swept to victory in Saturday's Eurovision contest, the group's accomplishment has been somewhat overshadowed by claims that lead singer, Damiano David, could be seen doing drugs during the show.

The claims were sparked on social media after David could be seen leaning closely over a table.

The rock star had strongly denied the claims, asserting that he was merely looking at shattered glass on the floor after a bandmate knocked a glass over.

The frontman had vowed to do a drug test to prove that he was telling the truth.

On Monday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement that David had taken a drug test and returned a negative result since the Saturday event.

"Following allegations of drug use in the green room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the [EBU] has requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage," the union said.

"A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Maneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU," it asserted.

"No drug use took place in the green room and we consider the matter closed," it said.

The EBU did say, however, that it was "alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band".