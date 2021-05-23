BREAKING NEWS
Virgin Galactic 1st Spaceflight Spaceport America

Today's flight sees New Mexico become the third US state to launch humans into space.

VSS Unity achieved a speed of Mach 3 after being released from the mothership, VMS Eve, and reached space, at an altitude of 55.45 miles before gliding smoothly to a runway landing at Spaceport America.

