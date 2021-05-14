Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Chief rabbi of Kyiv Jonathan Benyamin Markovitch attend the inauguration of a symbolic synagogue at the memorial site commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.
In the Babyn Yar massacre a population of about 1.5 million Jews was virtually wiped out.
The synagogue opening coincides with the 80th anniversary of the killings and is Kyiv’s first new synagogue built since Ukraine’s independence in 1991.
The opening ceremony was attended by the public, media and representatives of non-governmental organisations.
More than 33,000 Jews were executed September 29-30, 1941 in the Ukrainian capital in what many historians call the largest single bloodbath of the Holocaust.
More No Comment
Foreigners arrive as Greece's tourist season begins
Israel bombards Gaza in the most intense fighting since 2014
Colombia: Indigenous people leave Cali after protests
World shows support for Palestinians and for Israel
Gaza journalist reports live when building is hit
Eid prayers celebrated at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia
Muslim community gathers for Eid payers at mosque
Mourners attend funeral of teacher killed in Kazan shooting
Final touches before Majestic cinema reopening at Bastille
Destruction in Gaza and tension in Israel
Guatemala's volcanic pizza chef uses lava-fired oven
Early morning Israeli strikes on Gaza City
Czechs light 30,000 candles for Covid-19 victims
People lay flowers and soldiers stand guard outside Kazan school
Pakistan barber offers hair-raising cuts with cleavers and blowtorches