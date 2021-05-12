Boy dies after being struck by lightning on English football pitch

Boy dies after being struck by lightning on English football pitchComments
A nine-year-old boy died in the English city of Blackpool on Tuesday after being struck by lightning.
Lancashire Police said on Tuesday evening the incident happened shortly after 17:00 local time on a football pitch. They added that enquiries are still ongoing but that they believe "the boy was struck by lightning."
Detective Superintendent Nick Connaughton said it was a “truly devastating incident.”
The boy, who has not been named by the authorities, was taken to a hospital but died in the evening.
The Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club identified him in a Facebook post and described him as "a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met."
"The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community," it added.
Blackpool Council said on Wednesday morning that it was "devastated" by the death of the young boy.
"The union flag flying over the Town Hall has been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect," it wrote on Facebook.