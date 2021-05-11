French anti-terror investigators notified over police stabbing

French authorities are investigating after a police officer was stabbed by a woman in Bordeaux on Monday.

Prosecutors say the woman "threw herself" at the official while "armed with knives" at her home.

She later stabbed the officer in the leg, while shouting "Allah Akbar" multiple times during the incident, prosecutors added.

The woman was shot and seriously injured by another police officer after the stabbing.

France's national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has been notified but "at this stage of the investigations, has not taken up" the case, the Bordeaux prosecutor's office said.

An investigation into "aggravated violence with a weapon and against a person in authority" remains ongoing.

The woman remains "in a very serious condition" in hospital, Bordeaux prosecutor Frederique Porterie told AFP.