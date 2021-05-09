Hundreds of revellers in Brussels had to be dispersed by police Saturday night.

The crowds of mainly young people had gathered in the Place Flagey to celebrate the first day of the lifting of curfew.

Police used water cannon as the mayor of Ixelles, Christos Doulkeridis, urged people to go home.

"What do we do?" said Doulkeridis. "We have already tried other methods, that is to say, there were other places where we had to intervene and in the end it was quite muscular.

"These aren`t pictures you want to see every week either. It doesn`t make sense to have the police enforce the rules by charging on the people who are there every time."

One partygoer was wounded in the head by a projectile and a policeman was also injured by flying glass after an object was thrown at the windscreen of his car.

Three people were arrested during the dispersal, around 01:30 local time.