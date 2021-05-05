BREAKING NEWS
Champions League: Chelsea beat Real Madrid to set up all-English final with Manchester City

By Euronews
Chelsea's Mason Mount, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal,
Chelsea set up an all-English Champions League final after beating Real Madrid.

The London club triumphed 2-0 on Wednesday night to put the Spanish giants out 3-1 on aggregate.

They now face Manchester City -- who saw off the challenge of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday -- in the final on May 29 in Istanbul.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount saw Chelsea oust the record 13-time European champions.

Getting a shot at adding to its 2012 Champions League title will vindicate Chelsea's decision in January to fire club great Frank Lampard and hire Thomas Tuchel, the manager who led Paris Saint-Germain to last season's final.