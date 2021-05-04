Manchester City outclassed Paris Saint-Germain side to reach their first ever Champions League final with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

City's 2-0 win in the second leg sealed the deal. The Premier League club had the advantage heading into the game, having already scored two away goals in last week's first leg.

An early goal from Riyad Mahrez solidified City's aggregate lead in the 11th minute. A second strike from the fleet-footed Algerian in the 63rd minute took the sky blues over the line.

City were mostly imperious after PSG came roaring out of the blocks in the first 20 minutes of the contest. But after Mahrez' second goal the tie descended into chaos at times, culminating in the sending off of Angel di Maria for a particularly stupid stamp on blues captain Fernandinho in the 69th minute.

PSG never looked capable of coming back from that. But they also looked comparatively toothless without star striker Kylian Mbappé, whose inclusion in the matchday squad seems more tactical now than realistic.

Man City will face either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the Champions League Final, which will be held at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on 29 May.