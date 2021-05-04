The Carter Center released on Monday a photo of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's visit to their predecessors Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter at their home in Georgia last week.

The picture quickly became viral, with the Bidens appearing to loom over miniaturised versions of the Carters.

The odd scaling is likely due to a combination of furniture size, photo perspective, camera lens, and age — Jimmy Carter is 96, while Rosalynn Carter is 93.

The visit marked the 100th day in the office for Biden on Thursday last week. Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981

Some social media users accused the two couples of not wearing masks and breaking social distancing rules. But the criticism is unfounded since both the Carters and Bidens are vaccinated.