Moldovan President Maia Sandu calls early election for July 11

Moldova's President Maia Sandu announced plans on Wednesday to dissolve parliament, calling for early elections on July 11.

"Moldovans can now elect their next leadership. They are no longer hostages to predatory interests. I thank all our partners for your trust and support for Moldova's democratic future," Sandu tweeted.

It came after Moldova's Constitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The 60-day state of emergency blocked the pro-Western president from calling for early elections.

“Through this decision we have paved the way for citizens to be able to choose a new Parliament that will serve the interests of the country and the people,” Sandu said after the court’s ruling.

The decision could help put an end to months of political deadlock in the country of 3.5 million after the Socialist-led parliamentary majority refused twice to appoint prime ministers that Sandu had proposed.

Sandu won the presidential election in November last year beating Moscow-friendly incumbent Igor Dodon.

Sandu had campaigned on an anti-corruption, pro-democracy ticket and hopes that the July 11 elections will lead to a parliamentary majority.

“Power is now in the hands of the people … I trust that our citizens will choose the right path to creating a developed and democratic state where people can live in peace and well-being,” she said on Wednesday.