Germany puts anti-lockdown activists under surveillance

Germany is putting coronavirus lockdown protesters and conspiracy theorists under surveillance.

The country's domestic security agency will now be able to monitor people and groups within the so-called 'Querdenker' movement.

Members range from across the political spectrum and share a common goal of opposing lockdown restrictions.

Querdenker marches have been taking place since the beginning of the pandemic in Germany.

Several protests -- especially in Berlin and Stuttgart -- have led to clashes with police.

There has also been an increase in attacks or harassment of media representatives. According to the European Centre for Press Freedom and Freedom of Opinion (ECPMF), between April and the end of last year, there were reports of 69 attacks on media professionals at marches or Querdenker events in Germany.

Reporter Jona Kallgren in Berlin says the authorities hope the new measure will give them greater control over any unrest.

