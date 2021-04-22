BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

world news

UK wants to introduce vaccine passports by mid-May

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
euronews_icons_loading
UK government is looking at introducing vaccine passports for British holidaymakers as early as next month.
UK government is looking at introducing vaccine passports for British holidaymakers as early as next month.   -   Copyright  AFP
Text size Aa Aa

In the UK, the government is looking at introducing vaccine passports for British holidaymakers as early as next month in a move that would effectively end the ban on foreign holidays for UK citizens.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated he wants them to be ready by May 17th.

This is the next key date in the easing of lockdown restrictions when the government is hoping international travel will resume.

Across Europe, there is certainly a desire to welcome back British tourists.

Earlier this week, Greek authorities said UK travellers with proof of two COVID-19 vaccinations, completed at least 14 days before travel, will be exempt from self-isolation. And Spain's tourism minister says the country is "desperate to welcome" UK visitors this summer.

Watch Euronews correspondent Tadhg Enright in London explain the latest on this story in the video player, above.