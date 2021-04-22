UK wants to introduce vaccine passports by mid-May

In the UK, the government is looking at introducing vaccine passports for British holidaymakers as early as next month in a move that would effectively end the ban on foreign holidays for UK citizens.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated he wants them to be ready by May 17th.

This is the next key date in the easing of lockdown restrictions when the government is hoping international travel will resume.

Across Europe, there is certainly a desire to welcome back British tourists.

Earlier this week, Greek authorities said UK travellers with proof of two COVID-19 vaccinations, completed at least 14 days before travel, will be exempt from self-isolation. And Spain's tourism minister says the country is "desperate to welcome" UK visitors this summer.

Watch Euronews correspondent Tadhg Enright in London explain the latest on this story in the video player, above.