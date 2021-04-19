Germany's Green party has chosen co-leader Annalena Baerbock as its first-ever candidate for the chancellery in September's election.

Baerbock, 40, has been a lawmaker in the national parliament since 2013 but has no government experience. She has been sharing the leadership of the party with Robert Habeck, 51, since 2018.

A pragmatic and harmonious duo, they have presided over a rise in poll ratings. The party currently polls at 20-22 per cent, more than twice the 8.9 per cent it won in the 2017 election and second only to the ruling centre-right CDU/CSU alliance.

It means the Greens — in opposition nationally but in 11 of the country's 16 state governments — could hold the key to forming the next government.

Whoever is picked on Monday will need to be approved during the party congress in June.

The party's programme, unveiled last month, includes an acceleration of the country's exit from coal-fired power, a rise in carbon prices and a significant boost in infrastructure spending. They are pro-European Union and take a tough line toward Russia, calling for an end to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The Sept. 26 parliamentary election is unpredictable, in part because Angela Merkel, 66, isn't seeking re-election.

Her Union bloc has so far failed to agree on a candidate with Armin Laschet, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and Markus Soeder the head of its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), both vying for the official ticket.

Laschet and Soeder are the state governors of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria respectively. Soeder has much better poll ratings, but Laschet is the recently elected leader of by far the bigger of the sister parties.

The Social Democrats, who provided three of Germany's eight post-World War II chancellors but have long been stuck in a poll slump, nominated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as their candidate for chancellor months ago.