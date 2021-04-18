After a remembrance mass, Chancellor Angela Merkel and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier participated in a remembrance ceremony at the concert hall Gendarmenmarkt in Berlin.
80,000 people have died due to coronavirus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic.
