German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a ceremony for Germany's victims of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin.

After a remembrance mass, Chancellor Angela Merkel and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier participated in a remembrance ceremony at the concert hall Gendarmenmarkt in Berlin.

80,000 people have died due to coronavirus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic.

