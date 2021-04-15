Commercial airline industry workers protested in Rome on Wednesday against possible layoffs by Italian companies, including the country's main carrier Alitalia.
Italy is in negotiations with the EU over the potential restructuring of Alitalia with the launch of a state-owned airline, ITA.
But trade unions feel the EU is favoring foreign airlines, and it has asked that ITA discontinue the Alitalia brand.
Hundreds of pilots, flight attendants and other employees gathered in front of the Ministry of Economic Development building to air their grievances.
Protesters briefly invaded a street in Rome but were peacefully stopped by police forces.
Some airlines have been struggling to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic, and many workers fear they might lose their jobs.
More No Comment
Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims converge in northwest Pakistan
Third night clashes at Brooklyn Center
Minnesota police shooting: riots erupt in Portland and enter second night in Brooklyn Center
London Zoo reopens to public after latest lockdown closure
Saudi's Ta'if residents keep folklore war dance alive
Mexican village forms 'self-defence' group amid armed gang threat
Fire ravages historic factory in St Petersburg
Restaurant owners scuffle with police in Rome lockdown protest
Volcanic eruption and gas from Iceland volcano
Massive fire in historic Saint Petersburg factory
Protesters angry over US police shooting of Black man forcefully dispersed
Pilgrims bathe in the Ganges despite India Covid surge
Opera singer offers home concerts in order to fill the performing void
Russians launch miniature rockets to celebrate Yuri Gagarin
'Chub Rollz' skaters club defies body image stereotypes