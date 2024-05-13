Video. Historic Wingsuit Flight Through Tower Bridge

Two Austrian Red Bull skydivers, Marco Furst, 33, and Marco Waltenspiel, 39, achieved the world's inaugural wingsuit flight through London's Tower Bridge.

Jumping from a helicopter at 900 metres, they soared through the iconic landmark, executing a complex 'flare' manoeuvre to rise before landing safely. Lasting 45 seconds, the flight covered 1.2 kilometres at a speed of 246 kilometres per hour.

With over 200 practice jumps, the duo, part of the Red Bull Skydive Team, prepared extensively. Tower Bridge was closed for the event, conducted with full safety measures and authorization from relevant authorities.