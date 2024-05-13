Video. WATCH: British Speedgolf championship returns after a five-year pause

The British Speedgolf championships made its long awaited return for the first time in five years. On Sunday, the picturesque Sand Martins Golf Club in Berkshire hosted 14 pairs for the event. Each navigated the course with a single ball, alternating shots amidst intense communication and a running scorer in tow.

