With the curfew in force because of the pandemic, hikers have decided to camp on the slopes of the volcano, which is erupting for the first time this year.
Red paint splashing in Yangon to mark bloodshed
Buchenwald & Mittelbau-Dora concentration camps mark 76th anniversary of liberation
Ash and smoke rise from La Soufriere volcano on Saint Vincent
Bikini skiing event marks end of the winter season at Sochi.
Protest in Paris metro against "the profiteers" of the pandemic
Egyptian mission discovers mortuary city in Luxor
New York exhibition celebrates Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama
Kosovo: Mannequins used in protest against virus restrictions
Russian-US crew departs to ISS for six month mission
Police fire tear gas, arrest demonstrators against Monusco in DRC
Thousands evacuated following flash floods in Indonesia
Israelis stand silent as siren marks Holocaust Day
New York Philharmonic brings music back to Lincoln Center
Bolivia Polluted Lake Clean Up
Protesters hurl stones and petrol bombs in Northern Ireland