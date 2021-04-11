BREAKING NEWS
Wreaths laid at the former roll call site of the Buchenwald concentration camp

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier commemorates the victims of the Nazi concentration camp of Buchenwald.

At the commemorative ceremony, which is was broadcast virtually, survivors of the concentration camp also speak, including Eva Fahidi-Pusztai who says "Hate only attracts more hate, and with hate you don't move forward."

The survivors could not be invited due to Covid-19 restrictions.

