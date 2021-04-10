Protest in Paris metro against "the profiteers" of the pandemic

Activists from the global justice movement Attac organise a poster display in the Bercy metro station in Paris to highlight the growing inequality caused by the pandemic. The association is calling for the introduction of taxes on the richest people and the windfall profits of multinationals.
More No Comment
Egyptian mission discovers mortuary city in Luxor
New York exhibition celebrates Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama
Kosovo: Mannequins used in protest against virus restrictions
Russian-US crew departs to ISS for six month mission
Police fire tear gas, arrest demonstrators against Monusco in DRC
Thousands evacuated following flash floods in Indonesia
Israelis stand silent as siren marks Holocaust Day
New York Philharmonic brings music back to Lincoln Center
Bolivia Polluted Lake Clean Up
Protesters hurl stones and petrol bombs in Northern Ireland
Chinese tech company develops robo dogs
Rwanda Genocide Anniversary
'Grim reaper' artist in Berlin protests Brazil virus stance
Candidate kicks off campaign in northern Mexico inside a coffin
Yemen gravediggers, bulldozer struggle against Covid