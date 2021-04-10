Egyptian mission discovers mortuary city in Luxor

Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.
Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass said that an Egyptian mission had discovered the mortuary city in the southern province of Luxor.
It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.
