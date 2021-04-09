New York exhibition celebrates Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama

One year after it was originally scheduled, the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx is opening the exhibition "KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature" on Saturday, showcasing the work of 92-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. "There really hasn't been a show like this that has incorporated interior and exterior works, and a really broad view of her career based on the lens of flowers and plants and the natural world," says Karen Daubmann, vice president for exhibitions at the Botanical Garden