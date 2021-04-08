Police in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, fire tear gas and arrest demonstrators calling for the departure of the UN's MONUSCO peacekeeping mission, who they accuse of having failed to stop civilian massacres.
Police in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, fire tear gas and arrest demonstrators calling for the departure of the UN's MONUSCO peacekeeping mission, who they accuse of having failed to stop civilian massacres.
More No Comment
Thousands evacuated following flash floods in Indonesia
Israelis stand silent as siren marks Holocaust Day
New York Philharmonic brings music back to Lincoln Center
Bolivia Polluted Lake Clean Up
Protesters hurl stones and petrol bombs in Northern Ireland
Chinese tech company develops robo dogs
Rwanda Genocide Anniversary
'Grim reaper' artist in Berlin protests Brazil virus stance
Candidate kicks off campaign in northern Mexico inside a coffin
Yemen gravediggers, bulldozer struggle against Covid
Statue, murals and mosaics honour Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, first human in space
Italian business owners protests over virus measures
In Alsace, "candles" protect orchards from frost as temperatures plummet
Locust swarms threaten Kenya's food supplies
Norway coast guard rescues crew of Dutch vessel