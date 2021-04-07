Naples' Royal Museum of Capodimonte serves as COVID vaccine centre

In Italy, all museums and parks are closed due to measures to the pandemic but the Royal Museum of Capodimonte in Naples has just re-opened its doors as a vaccine hub for those getting a COVID jab.

Italy's vaccine rollout means new hubs are constantly being created and this commissioning means people can get their vaccine and look at specially-selected paintings at the site.

Sylvain Bellenger, director of the Capodimonte museum and park, said the collaboration brought together health, wellbeing and culture.

The vaccination centre has been set up in one of the 17 buildings in the museum's park. It has the capacity to administer up to 1,200 doses a day via its seven vaccination booths.

“We decided to create this vaccination centre here in the Royal Museum of Capodimonte because of the beauty of this place," said Maria Corvino, director of the Naples Health Agency.

"Walking in these places through greenery, freedom and nature also means that if we want to be free again we need to get vaccinated,"

"I came out of the vaccination room accompanied by a deep emotion," said one of the people receiving the jab at the centre.

