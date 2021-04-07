Candidate kicks off campaign in northern Mexico inside a coffin

Carlos Mayorga, candidate for federal representative in Mexico's Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States, launches his election campaign inside a coffin to draw attention to the dead left by the coronavirus pandemic and violence linked to organised crime.
