Veteran police officer William Evans killed in US Capitol incident

A long-serving policeman has died after a driver rammed his vehicle into officers at a security barricade outside the US Capitol.

The incident took place at about 1 pm local time. The car, a blue Sedan, reportedly crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, injuring two police officers.

The driver left the car carrying a knife and was shot by officers at the scene. Both the suspect and the two police officers were then taken to hospital, where one of the officers and the suspect died.

The officer has been named as William "Billy" Evans of the Capitol Division's First Responders Unit, an 18-year veteran of the force who had first joined in 2003.

U.S. Capitol Police

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant.

"Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Robert J. Contee III, acting Chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, said the attacker was not known to police and the incident was not thought to be terrorism-related.

It comes nearly three months after the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building by supporters of Donald Trump, as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

The riot at the Capitol led to the deaths of four protesters and one police officer.

Fencing that prevented traffic near the area where the ramming took place was recently removed as the Capitol had started to open up after the January 6 insurrection.

President Joe Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred.