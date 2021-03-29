Volunteers pick fruit in Australian cemetery to combat food insecurity

Old Ballarat cemetery in Victoria, Australia, isn't known for being a food source, but there are plenty of apples to be discovered if you know where to look.

Volunteers now pick the fruit before it goes to waste.

"When we first started the real focus was on reducing waste, but we quickly realised what a problem food security is in Ballarat, and that's become the main reason for what we do," says co-Founder of Hidden Orchard Ellen Burns.

Burns has assisted in harvesting close to 10 tonnes of free fruit from around the town since she started the Hidden Orchard Project four years ago.