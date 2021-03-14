Italians ate at restaurants and walked the streets of Rome ahead of a new coronavirus lockdown.

Schools, restaurants, shops and museums will close in multiple regions throughout the country in an effort to curb coronavirus cases.

Italy has seen rising infections, recording more than 20,000 new cases a day.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, police clashed with anti-lockdown protesters ahead of an election in the country.

People are weary of lockdown measures and a 9pm curfew to curb the spread of virus cases.