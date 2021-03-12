Huge plume of smoke as Mount Etna erupts again

Explosions from Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, sent a 4 kilometre-high plume of smoke into the sky on Friday.
The lava fountain originated from the south-eastern crater of Etna in the early morning and ended around noon (1100 GMT).
The lava flow did not threaten villages and stopped at a 1,700 metres altitude.
