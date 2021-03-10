A fresh row over vaccine nationalism between the UK and the EU was reignited on Tuesday after EU Council President Charles Michel accused London of "export bans."

The top official from the body representing national leaders said he was "shocked" by the accusations of vaccine nationalism against the EU, after the establishment of a mechanism to control the exports of vaccines produced on its territory.

The EU "never stopped exporting" and "the majority" of the doses that enabled mass vaccination in Israel came from Belgium, Michel wrote in a strong defence of the bloc's vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, he continued, the UK and the US "decreed an outright export ban on vaccines or vaccine components," he said.

London rejected the claims outright. "The British government has never blocked the export of a single vaccine. Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false," a UK government spokesman said Tuesday.

Michel tweeted later on Tuesday that there were "different ways of imposing bans or restrictions on vaccines/medicines."

"Glad if the UK reaction leads to more transparency and increased exports, to EU and third countries," Michel said.

The UK is leading the rest of Europe in administering first vaccination doses, while the EU -- and some individual countries -- have faced criticism for the slow rollout of vaccine campaigns in the bloc.

By March 8 the UK had given first jabs to 33% of the population, compared to 6.5% across the EU, according to the Oxford University project Our World in Data. However, the EU leads in terms of second doses given, with 3% of the population inoculated compared to 1.7% in the UK.

It is the second time this year that a row breaks out between the UK and the EU over vaccine supplies.

Amid a row with the manufacturer AstraZeneca over supplies in January, the EU briefly moved to trigger controls on shipments of vaccines to Northern Ireland -- part of the UK -- angering London.

The EU plan was quickly abandoned but by invoking -- even briefly -- emergency provisions under the Brexit divorce deal, it prompted a broader row over agreed arrangements for Northern Ireland, which has experienced supply problems from Great Britain because of new red tape.

The supply crisis also saw the European Commission adopt a regulation to control the export of coronavirus vaccines manufactured in the EU.

This week Italy moved to block a shipment of coronavirus vaccines headed to Australia, the first time the new EU export control mechanism has been used.