Clashes erupted in Senegal's capital Dakar on Thursday after the arrest of key opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.
Protesters inside Cheikh Anta Diop University threw projectiles at riot police, who responded by shooting tear gas and other non-lethal ammunition.
It is the second consecutive day of protests in different Senegalese cities supporting Sonko and criticising the government of President Macky Sall.
Sonko was arrested on Wednesday on charges of disturbing public order after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police while he was heading to court to face rape accusations brought against him.
Sonko, who came third in elections two years ago, was accused of rape last month by an employee at a beauty salon.
He was summoned by a judge to appear in court for questioning on Wednesday after his parliamentary immunity was lifted last week.
Sonko has been a strong opponent of Sall since 2012 and he and his supporters claim the charges are politically motivated.
More No Comment
Swimsuit-clad Poles fundraise with chilly swim and beach piano tunes
Protesters in Buenos Aires decry COVID vaccine scandal
Hundreds take to streets in Venezuela over murders of three women
Ultra-Orthodox Jews throw stones at police in Jerusalem
Hundreds of Danes protest against COVID restrictions in Copenhagen
Millions take sacred dip during India's Magh Mela bathing festival
Wax stars join diners at NYC restaurant for COVID-safe experience
COVID: Nice beaches deserted during city's first weekend lockdown
Russians mark sixth anniversary of opposition figure Nemtsov's killing
Israelis celebrate Purim with parade amid tighter COVID restrictions
Cellist Camille Thomas fills empty Louvre with classical music
Rollerblading police unit established in Pakistani port of Karachi
Musicians play as Myanmar coup protests continue
Wild Aussie sheep loses 35 kilos at the baaa-bers
Ecuador prison riots: Number of inmates dead in rises to 79