Demonstrators in Buenos Aires protest against a scandal that saw people receive COVID-19 vaccines who had government connections.
Argentina's former Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia resigned over a week ago after it emerged he had helped acquaintances cut in line to receive a jab.
Demonstrators left "body bags" depicting coronavirus deaths in front of the Government House with signs reading: "I was waiting for the vaccine but it was given to Alberto's (President Alberto Fernandez) friends."
More No Comment
