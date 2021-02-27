Hollywood prepares for virtual 78th instalment of Golden Globes

This year's Golden Globes will take the form of a virtual, COVID-compliant ceremony.

Judged by members of the international press in the United States, the awards are considered the antechamber of the Oscars.

Last year, all the winners of a Golden Globe won the equivalent award at the Oscars.

Actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the awards ceremony on Sunday evening.

Fey will host from New York's Rainbow Room, while Poehler will be at the Globes' usual home, the Beverly Hilton.

Nominees are expected to join via video links from locations around the world.

"And we're going to take full advantage of how fun it is to do award shows on your computer," Poelher joked.

Two Netflix films are among the favourites for the Best Motion Picture Drama Golden Globe.

One of them is The Trial of the Chicago 7, which depicts the true story of the Chicago police who charged peaceful demonstrators who came to protest against the Vietnam War to the Democratic Congress.

Mank, also produced by Netflix, is another serious contender.

Filmed in black and white, David Fincher pays tribute to Orson Welles and Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, nicknamed "Mank".

Nomadland by the young, Chinese-born film prodigy Chloe Zhao is also in the running. Frances McDormand's masterful performance as a nomadic woman.

There's also a European film in the running called The Father.

Written and directed by Frenchman Florian Zeller, it stars veteran British actor Anthony Hopkins playing a man who is irretrievably losing his memory.