Spain's vaccination programme picks up speed as second phase kicks in

Italy, France, Germany and Spain have the most coronavirus deaths in the EU, although all trail non-EU member Britain, which has Europe's highest virus death toll at over 121,000.

Two months after the first vaccine shots had been administered, the European Union is still struggling to get its COVID-19 inoculation drive up to speed.

This month, Spain has seen their highest number of coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last spring. But there are signs the number of cases is falling and the government has now begun the second phase of its vaccination programme.

So far, around two million Spaniards have received at least one vaccine dose and the authorities expect to have 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of the summer.

After months of delays, vaccine shortages and mismanagement, the vaccine rollout in Spain is starting to gain momentum.

