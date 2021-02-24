Robots are serving drinks in the bars of Seville to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Spot, a robot created by Boston Dynamics and partner Spain-based Macco Robotics, delivers beers to customers, therefore minimising contact and maintaining virus safety measures.

Another machine pours the beers at the bar, using advanced engineering to ensure the perfect pint.

Before the pandemic, robots like these were sometimes used in Spain as a marketing tool to grab attention at events.

"I think that in times of pandemic it is very good that there is a robot serving drinks so there is no contact between people. It's very cool!" said Abel Ros, a customer at the bar.