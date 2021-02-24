Robots are serving drinks in the bars of Seville to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Spot, a robot created by Boston Dynamics and partner Spain-based Macco Robotics, delivers beers to customers, therefore minimising contact and maintaining virus safety measures.
Another machine pours the beers at the bar, using advanced engineering to ensure the perfect pint.
Before the pandemic, robots like these were sometimes used in Spain as a marketing tool to grab attention at events.
"I think that in times of pandemic it is very good that there is a robot serving drinks so there is no contact between people. It's very cool!" said Abel Ros, a customer at the bar.
More No Comment
Rome entertainment workers protest against coronavirus restrictions
Youth-led protest gets musical as it kicks off in downtown Yangon
Shanghai holds mobile industry trade show amid COVID-19 restrictions
Firefighters free dog that got itself trapped between rocks in Spain
NASA releases first high-speed video of a spacecraft landing on Mars
Georgian police arrest opposition leader Nika Melia after storming HQ
Children return to primary schools and nurseries in parts of Germany
Yemenis displaced as push to capture city of Marib continues
Thousands march in Myanmar's capital as military warns protesters
Novak Djokovic shows off trophy after Australian Open win
One thousand snowmen built in Poland to raise money for toddler
Tunisian doctor dazzles virus ward with violin
Myanmar protests: Crowds back on streets after fatalities
Sicily's Mount Etna erupts for fourth time in four days
Mount Etna spews lava as Europe's most active volcano erupts again