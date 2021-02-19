BREAKING NEWS
Mount Etna spews ash and lava as Europe's most active volcano erupts again

This is the latest footage from Sicily where Mount Etna has been spewing lava and ash during its latest eruption.

Europe's most active volcano burst into life again on Friday.

The eruption sent plumes of ash rising a few kilometres above the top of the volcano and, pushed by the wind towards the south, covered nearby cities.

