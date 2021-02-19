This is the latest footage from Sicily where Mount Etna has been spewing lava and ash during its latest eruption.
Europe's most active volcano burst into life again on Friday.
The eruption sent plumes of ash rising a few kilometres above the top of the volcano and, pushed by the wind towards the south, covered nearby cities.
