Airbus reports €1.1 billion in losses due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airbus lost €1.1 billion in revenues due a slump in global travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the company said its 2020 full-year results.

CEO Guillaume Faury acknowledged Thursday that the company’s performance last year was “far from expectations” and had to constantly adapt as airlines grounded planes – or folded altogether -- because of travel restrictions.

However, in a press release, Faury said the results showed the company's "resilience...in the most challenging crisis to hit the aerospace industry."

"Many uncertainties remain for our industry in 2021 as the pandemic continues to impact lives, economies and societies," Faury added in the statement.

Company revenues decreased in 2020 to €49.9 billion compared with €70.5 billion in 2019.

Airbus announced at the end of June that it would cut 15,000 jobs due to the pandemic, reducing its workforce by 11%.

The company said in a statement that 566 commercial aircraft were delivered in 2020. It took in a mere 268 aircraft orders in 2020, down from 768 in 2019.