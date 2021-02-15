UAE releases its first picture of Mars from Amal space probe

The United Arab Emirates has published the first image of Mars from its probe that is currently circling the red planet.

The picture, taken Wednesday but released on Sunday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.

The image comes from its “Amal,” the Arabic word for “Hope,” space probe.

Amal swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

It is the first of three orbiters due to arrive in the next few days: China's is expected on Wednesday, while a US orbiter called named Perseverance is planning to attempt a landing on February 18.

Amal, meanwhile, will continue to circle the red planet until the rover separates and attempts to land in May. From there, it will scour the surface of Mars to look for any signs of ancient life.