Protesters have clashed with police in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince as they marched to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

Beginning as a relatively peaceful rally, it descended into violence near the city's Champ de Mars.

According to the protesters, Moise's term ended last Sunday; however, the president insists he has another year left in office.

Three judges, including opposition leader and Supreme Court judge Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis, were proposed as potential interim replacements earlier this week, prompting Moise to attempt to force them from their position.

Moise has been ruling by decree for a year because there is no parliament at the moment. Legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed.

The dispute over when the president’s term ends stems from Moise’s original election.

He was voted into office in a poll subsequently cancelled after allegations of fraud, and then elected again a year later, in 2016.