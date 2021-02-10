BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

The Cube

Weetabix and beans? How one ghastly breakfast combination broke the internet

Access to the comments Comments
By Hebe Campbell
euronews_icons_loading
Weetabix and Heinz baked beans
Weetabix and Heinz baked beans   -   Copyright  Weetabix
Text size Aa Aa

A tweet from Weetabix has gone viral after they suggested their cereal could be served with baked beans.

The UK food company suggested having 'breakfast with a twist' with American company Heinz, and even included a picture of the unlikely food companions.

From embassies to dating platforms, online users have called it a bad match.

The UK's National Health Service said the "tweet should come with a health warning".

The US embassy reached out to Weetabix saying this was not the collaboration they were hoping for.

The UK hit back with: "Strong opinion from the nation that makes tea in a microwave."

Ofcom, the UK's broadcasting regulator, urged Weetabix not to show this on the TV: "We do not want to put our staff through investigating something so deeply offensive".

Israel also weighed in: "Finally something that all Middle-Eastern countries can agree on. Just no. Also, want to know how you can upgrade your weetabix? Hummus. #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix."

Skyscanner said the controversial combination was "worse than people who clap when the plane lands".

Pfizer UK took to Twitter saying: "Haven’t our scientists worked hard enough, without having to come up with an antidote to this?"

Tinder weighed in claiming the combination "is not a match."

Lidl GB chimed in asking "Babe are u ok? You've hardly touched your Weetabix and beans!"

Specsavers created their own photo, with the caption "if you can't beat them, join them."

In a statement, Weetabix told Euronews: "Weetabix and beans are two of the UK's all-time favourites, so put together, what's not to like!"