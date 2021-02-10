A tweet from Weetabix has gone viral after they suggested their cereal could be served with baked beans.

The UK food company suggested having 'breakfast with a twist' with American company Heinz, and even included a picture of the unlikely food companions.

From embassies to dating platforms, online users have called it a bad match.

The UK's National Health Service said the "tweet should come with a health warning".

The US embassy reached out to Weetabix saying this was not the collaboration they were hoping for.

The UK hit back with: "Strong opinion from the nation that makes tea in a microwave."

Ofcom, the UK's broadcasting regulator, urged Weetabix not to show this on the TV: "We do not want to put our staff through investigating something so deeply offensive".

Israel also weighed in: "Finally something that all Middle-Eastern countries can agree on. Just no. Also, want to know how you can upgrade your weetabix? Hummus. #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix."

Skyscanner said the controversial combination was "worse than people who clap when the plane lands".

Pfizer UK took to Twitter saying: "Haven’t our scientists worked hard enough, without having to come up with an antidote to this?"

Tinder weighed in claiming the combination "is not a match."

Lidl GB chimed in asking "Babe are u ok? You've hardly touched your Weetabix and beans!"

Specsavers created their own photo, with the caption "if you can't beat them, join them."

In a statement, Weetabix told Euronews: "Weetabix and beans are two of the UK's all-time favourites, so put together, what's not to like!"