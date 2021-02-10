Ultra-Orthodox Jews clashed with Israeli security forces after gathering for a protest against COVID restrictions in Jerusalem's religious neighbourhood of Mea Shearim.
Israeli Police deployed water cannons Tuesday night to disperse the crowds.
In recent weeks, members of the Ultra-Orthodox community have defied coronavirus restrictions by holding big funerals for beloved rabbis who died of COVID-19, celebrating large weddings and continuing to send their children to schools.
The gatherings have led to clashes with police and an unprecedented wave of public anger toward the religious community.
Ultra-Orthodox leaders say most people respect safety rules, and the virus is spreading because communities are poor and people live in small apartments with large families.
