The Ethiopian Red Cross has warned that 80 percent of the country's conflict-hit Tigray region is completely cut-off from humanitarian aid.

The Red Cross estimates that around 3.8 million of the roughly six million people there urgently need assistance, while hospitals in Tigray are without any drugs and doctors do not even have food for themselves.

If something is not done soon, it says, tens of thousands of people could starve to death. It comes three months after the country's prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Abiy Ahmed, sent in the army to topple the region's former ruling party, the Tigre People's Liberation Front.

Earlier Euronews spoke to Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

"People in Tigray need everything: food and non-food items, water and sanitation, medical supplies and mobile clinics," he said.

He urged all parties to give humanitarian organisations unfettered access to those in need.

"This is a call to all the parties involved: Give us safe and unhindered access. Respect our teams. Respect the medical doctors. Respect the health facilities. Respect the health workers."

"Access and protection are critical to enabling our team to provide much-needed support to vulnerable communities."