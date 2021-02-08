Tom Brady wins seventh Super Bowl, helping Buccaneers to victory

NFL legend Tom Brady has won his seventh Super Bowl, extending the record for individual wins, as he helped his new side the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over Kansas City on Sunday night.

The veteran quarterback was taking part in his tenth final in a career that has spanned 21 seasons.

His previous nine finals were all for the New England Patriots, where he spent 20 years.

After moving to Tampa Bay during the coronavirus pandemic, the 43-year-old threw two touchdown passes as his new team ran out 31-9 winners on their home field in Super Bowl 55.

“You get this far and you wanna get the job done and we did it," Brady said. “We just believed. I"m so proud of the guys."

He broke his own record for the oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joined Peyton Manning as the only other quarterback to win a Super Bowl with more than one team.

NFL season completed amid pandemic

The NFL finished its 269-game season on time without any cancellations - a remarkable accomplishment that required nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests for players and team personnel.

Due to the virus, only 25,000 mask-wearing fans attended the Super Bowl, including approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers given free tickets by the NFL. About 30,000 cardboard cutouts made the stadium look full.

A streaker wearing a hot-pink onesie eluded security and slid into the end zone with just over five minutes left to play.

Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered offence never got that far against Tampa’s fierce defence.

After 20 seasons in New England, Brady signed a $50 million (€41 million), two-year contract with Tampa in March.

The Buccaneers hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2007 and hadn’t won a postseason game since the 2002 title season.